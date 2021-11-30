Joanne K. Engler (nee Kjarvestad) 1944 - 2021

Joanne K. Engler (nee Kjarvestad) died November 20, 2021.
Joanne was born June 9, 1944 in Grand Rapids, MN, where she attended schools. She received an associate degree in Medical Technology from the University of Minnesota, and enjoyed travels through Europe. In 1968, she met and married Mike and the family resided in Bloomington, MN and later Lakeville, MN, as well as Crystal Lake, IL, Danville, CA, and Chesterfield, MO. Joanne was a most caring and loving wife, mother and grandmother, and this love and devotion defined her life. She nurtured, encouraged, enthusiastically supported and participated in her family’s many and varied educations, activities and hobbies. She also made time to actively co-own and manage with her husband a national manufacturing company. Joanne was never known to speak unkindly about anyone, and it is unlikely anyone spoke unkindly of her. She was a lover of all animals big and small, and an incredibly avid reader. Beyond anything, she wished for everyone she knew to have enough. Her passing leaves a large void in many lives.
She is survived by her husband of over 53 years, Mike Engler of Lakeville, MN; a son, Kevin Engler of Los Angeles, CA; a son, Keenan Engler of Prior Lake, MN; a daughter, Kelly (Rob) Korman of San Diego, CA, and their children, Oliver and Charlie; a daughter, Kerry (Peter) Pricco of Eden Prairie, MN, and their children, Violet and Calvin; a son, Kyle Engler of Burnsville, MN; a sister, Judy (Howard) Hanson of Webster, MN; and many other loving family members and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, James and Mickey Kjarvestad.
Private family service at St. Hubert Catholic Community and interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery; and a to-be-announced celebration of life gathering in the spring of 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the charity of one’s choice are appreciated.