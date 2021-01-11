Joanne H. Gangl 1939 - 2021

Joanne (JoJo) was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She passed away peacefully on Friday, January 8th 2021 at her home in Nashwauk, Minnesota. Joanne was born in Biwabik Minnesota on January 18th, 1939 to Henry and Ina Kochkas.
On October 4th, 1958 Joanne and Daniel Gangl were united in marriage. They lived in Little Sweden for over 53 years and together they had five children: Brenda, Belinda, Danette, Deanne, and Scott. They were blessed with 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Joanne was a secretary at St. Cecilia’s church for over 30 years, and at IDS financial services for almost 4 years, and from there went on to work in medical records at the Adams Clinic.
Joanne loved to knit and crochet and passed those crafts on to many in the family. She enjoyed many outdoor activities such as gardening, fishing, and camping with her family and friends. She was a fabulous cook and enjoyed canning, but the love of her life was baking with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of St. Cecilia’s Council of Catholic Women.
Joanne is proceeded in death by her parents Henry and Ina Kochkas and her sister Georgene (Ginger) Jugovich.
Joanne is survived by her husband, Daniel Gangl of Nashwauk, MN, children, Brenda (Mark Cochran) Hopke, Belinda Noonan, Danette (Chuck) Whight, Deanne (Charlie Peterson) Faulkner, Scott (Wendy) Gangl, 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services for Joanne will be 11:00 am, Saturday, January 16, 2021 at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Nashwauk. The Rev. Fr. Joseph Sobolik will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral Mass at the church on Saturday. Interment will be in Nashwauk Cemetery in Nashwauk, MN. Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.
To Leave an online message of condolence for Joanne, please visit us at: www.doughertyofhibbing.com.