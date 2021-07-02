Joanne Kauppi passed peacefully from this life on Thursday, July 1, 2021 in Grand Rapids MN. She was born to Ned and Ina Owens on August 10, 1930 in Cook MN.
Joanne worked as the Deputy Registrar for the License Bureau in Grand Rapids MN. Joanne and Herbert and family moved from Parkville, MN to Blackberry MN in 1960 and she lived there until her death.
Joanne loved to garden, vegetables and flowers. She had a huge garden and canned and froze the vegetables from her garden. Her house was surrounded by her flower beds. She was a great cook and baker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ned and Ina Owens, by her brother John Owens, by her daughter Susan Kauppi, and by her husband of 59 years, Herbert W. Kauppi, Jr. They were married September 22, 1950.
Joanne is survived by her son, William Kauppi of Blackberry, MN; her daughters Barb Owens of St. Paul MN., Karen (Don) Yost of New Braunfels, TX and Dawn (Colin) Betzel of Ashland City TN. She is survived by nine grandchildren Claire, Caitlin and Alex Yost, Meaghan Owens (Derek Broussard), Hailey Owens, Charlie Haglund, Kendra (Brandon) Kennedy, Jamie Haglund and Zane Coulter and two great grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are pending with Rowe Funeral Home in Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.