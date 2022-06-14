Joanne A. (Getling) Ford

Born in Grand Rapids, MN, April 4, 1938. Passed away June 11, 2022, 84 years young, after a two-year courageous battle with cancer.
Joanne graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1956. She was a band majorette, and her classmates voted her Homecoming Queen in 1955.
She married her high school sweetheart, James Guy Ford and they were together 67 years. James is a CPA working from their home in Shoreview, MN. Joanne’s greatest joys in life were her faith and that of being a loving mother to her flock of 3 girls and 3 boys. She was lovingly referred to as Saint Joanne.
She is survived by her loving husband, James; sister, Joyce Starr-California, brother Brian(Feli) Gelting-Alaska; sons, James (Patricia)-West St. Paul, Richard-Shoreview, Scott (Susan)-Woodbury; daughters, Sandra (Mitch) McGee-Barnes, WI, Nancy (Joe Sauer) Reiner-Coon Lake, and Wendy (Douglas) Tomhave-Shoreview; grandchildren Kathryn, Lee; Brandon, Kristen, Jennifer, Jonathan, Joey, Derek, Lauren and Megan; great-grandchildren, Dayton, Mikayla, Harry James and Adeline Joanne; great-great-grandchildren, Afton and Ivy.
Joanne is preceded in death by parents, Leo and Lois Gelting-Grand Rapids, MN; brother, Gary Gelting-Cohasset; sisters, Colleen Lindgren-Grand Rapids and Carole Norris-Texas and great grandson, Zachary Mitchel McGee.
Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Friday, June 17th (gathering 10-11AM) at St. Odilia Catholic Church, 3495 N. Victoria St., Shoreview, MN, 55126. Reception following.
Memorials preferred to the American Cancer Society.
