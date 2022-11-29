JoAnn Marie (Buck) Frick

JoAnn Marie (Buck) Frick, age 80, of Grand Rapids, MN died at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital on November 23, 2022. JoAnn attended college at Bemidji State University getting a degree in education. While there she met Robert “Bob” Frick and they married on June 19, 1965. They moved to Grand Rapids in 1969. Many will remember JoAnn and Bob and their love for dancing, she always had a twinkle in her eye when they were on the dance floor.

JoAnn loved to travel and went on many trips with friends and family. Her favorite being her trip to England.

