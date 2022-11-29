JoAnn Marie (Buck) Frick, age 80, of Grand Rapids, MN died at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital on November 23, 2022. JoAnn attended college at Bemidji State University getting a degree in education. While there she met Robert “Bob” Frick and they married on June 19, 1965. They moved to Grand Rapids in 1969. Many will remember JoAnn and Bob and their love for dancing, she always had a twinkle in her eye when they were on the dance floor.
JoAnn loved to travel and went on many trips with friends and family. Her favorite being her trip to England.
In the early years she loved playing softball in the summer and bowling in the winter. In more recent years you would find her volunteering for ElderCircle, Second Harvest Food Bank, and Itasca Historical Society. She loved giving her time and talents to so many.
JoAnn was employed through School District 318 as a Paraprofessional at Cohasset Elementary School for many years. She loved working (playing) with the kids and helping them to feel special. You would often find her participating during playground duty.
JoAnn preceded in death by her husband, Bob, and her mother, Adelle Buck
She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Paul and Sherry Frick of Cohasset, and her granddaughter, Alyssa Frick of Grand Rapids
Celebration of Life Visitation will be held on December 4, 2022, at Rowe Funeral Home from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers the family request you make a donation in her memory to Second Harvest Food Bank, Itasca Historical Society or ElderCircle.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.