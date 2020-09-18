JoAnn Carol Lipscy 1943-2020

JoAnn Carol Lipscy, age 77, of Hill City, MN, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
JoAnn was born in 1943 to John and Delores McCarthy in Mankato, MN. JoAnn and Kenneth Lipscy were united in marriage on November 30, 1963. JoAnn stayed home to raise their seven children and occasionally worked out of the home when they were grown. She loved her family and spending time with her brothers, sisters, and grandchildren. JoAnn was an amazing cook and everyone knew her by her cooking and baking. She loved to crochet, and she was like a grandma to many.
Preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary; and brother, Leo.
JoAnn is survived by her husband of 57 years, Kenneth; sons, Kenneth (Racquel), Randy (Shirley), Scott (Becky), and Christopher; daughters, Tracy (Dan) Hanson, Tessy (Eric Hutchins), Jennifer (Ken Motter); ten siblings; 15 grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Rowe Funeral Home, grand Rapids, MN followed by the 12:00 PM Funeral Service. Burial will be at Macville Cemetery, Swatara, MN.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.