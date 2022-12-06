Joan Marie Birt-Yoder, age 86, of Jacobson, MN passed away Monday December 5, 2022 at Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital, Grand Rapids, MN.

Arrangements are pending with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Joan Birt-Yoder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you