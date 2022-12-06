Joan Marie Birt-Yoder Britta Arendt Dec 6, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joan Marie Birt-Yoder, age 86, of Jacobson, MN passed away Monday December 5, 2022 at Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital, Grand Rapids, MN.Arrangements are pending with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com. To plant a tree in memory of Joan Birt-Yoder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mn Grand Rapids Hospital Condolence Grand Itasca Clinic Arrangement Joan Marie Birt-yoder Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.