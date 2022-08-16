Joan H. DiMatteo 1928-2022

Joan H. DiMatteo, 93 year old resident of Little Falls, MN, formerly of Calumet, MN, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at the Little Falls Care Center. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, August 22, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church in Little Falls, with Pastor Gary Hendrickson officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 AM on Monday, August 22nd at the church. Caring for Joan and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls.
Joan Helen Geisler was born on December 8, 1928 in Chicago, IL, to the late Harry and Lillian (Olson) Geisler. She was united in marriage to Leonard DiMatteo on August 6, 1947 in Big Fork, MN. They eventually moved to Little Falls, MN in 1952. Joan worked as a secretary at Zion Lutheran Church , where she was also active in church activities and participated in their choir. She also worked as a secretary with the Little Falls School District in their Agriculture Department. Joan participated in the “Hole In The Day” productions of Jesus Christ Super Star and Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Joan volunteered at the Lutheran Home in Little Falls.
Joan is survived by her daughter, Jan Fransen of Vancouver, WA; sons, Lawrence (Georgie) DiMatteo of St. Cloud, MN, Jay DiMatteo (special friend Sheryl Christensen) of Pillager, MN, and Jeff DiMatteo of Bemidji, MN; grandchildren, Jodi (Scott) Deutsch, Adele (Russell) Slygh, and Peter Aust; great grandchildren, Makenna Deutsch, Greyson and Harlow Slygh.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leonard; brother, Gene Geisler; and sisters, Ruth Rudnick and Lois Lyse.
