Joan F. McLaughlin, age 86, of Nisswa, MN, formerly of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away peacefully with both daughters at her side on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
Joan was born in 1933 to John and Alice (Warner) Murray in Grand Rapids, MN. Joan grew up in the Grand Rapids area and graduated from Grand Rapids High School. Joan met Allen “Mick” McLaughlin at a Bovey Farmer’s Day and they were later married on April 12, 1958. Joan and Mick lived in Grand Rapids where they raised their two daughters. For many years, Joan worked as a realtor in Grand Rapids and was an active member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
Joan enjoyed hunting and fishing at the cabin. She loved crossword puzzles and birds and animals but hated the squirrels. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was devoted to her grandchildren and great grandchildren and especially liked going to their hockey games.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Allen “Mick” McLaughlin; four sisters, Jean Walker, Betty Blomquist, Marge Yeschick, Joyce Dahlgren; and brother, James Murray.
Joan is survived by her daughters, Jean (Richard) Thompson of Lino Lakes, MN, Sue (Brian) Johnson of Cohasset, MN; four grandchildren, Trevor (Aimee) Thompson, Dustin (Kalli) Thompson, Kory (Taryn) Johnson, Katy Johnson; seven greatgrandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
A private family service will be held. Burial will be at Harris Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Brainerd branch of St. Croix Hospice, 17021 Commercial Park Rd, Ste 5, Brainerd, MN 56401, which provided such wonderful care of Joan.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.