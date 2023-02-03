Joan F. (Fish) Williams 1932 - 2023

Joan F. (Fish) Williams, age 90 of Grand Rapids, MN died January 31, 2023 at Majestic Pines in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. She was born April 29, 1932 to parents, Russell and Helen Fish in Stambaugh, MI. Her father’s position in the iron mining industry led their family from Michigan to Hibbing and Duluth, Minnesota. Along the way, she met her husband, Jim Williams of Nashwauk. After completion of his military service and both of their college degrees, they wed in 1955. Grand Rapids then became their permanent home. For the past several years, Joan lived at Majestic Pines and forged many new friendships with staff and residents.
Joan had countless achievements throughout her life, none of which made headlines, however most of which were important to her family. As the wife of her avid outdoorsman husband, her support of and involvement in the activities made her a true gift from God. As a mom, her selfless giving of time and talents were both appreciated and sometimes taken for granted. There was always a welcoming and supportive home life, made even better with great food! As Grammy, Joan loved her grandchildren deeply and vice versa. She saw the Williams kids play countless hockey games, and when in Las Vegas, she watched McKenzie ride in equestrian events and skate as the only girl in the youth hockey program. Most recently, seeing and hearing about her three great grandchildren would light up her bright smile. Joan was an accomplished cook and avid reader. She would read both novels and cookbooks with equal passion.
Joan Williams is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, James F. Williams in 2015; infant daughter, Elizabeth Anne Williams; parents, Russell and Helen Fish; brothers, Charles and Scott Fish; and sister, Mari (Fish) Carlson.
Joan will be deeply missed by her son and daughter-in-law, James R. and Martha Rothsein Williams of Alexandria, MN; daughter, Mary Maragos of Las Vegas, NV; grandchildren, James H. William, Abby and husband, Jacob Areshenko, Thomas and wife, Molly (Harris) Williams, and McKenzie Maragos; great grands, Lucia, Mila, and Renny.
A private service will be held at a later date.
