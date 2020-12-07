Joan Carol Webster 1937 - 2020

Funeral services for Mrs. Joan Carol Webster, 83, of Leesville, will be held 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leesville. Burial will follow in the Stephens Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Monday Dec. 7, 2020, 3-8 p.m., and on Tuesday, from 9 a.m. until service time in the funeral home.
Joan (Joanne) Carol Roskos was born Jan. 25, 1937, in Hill City, Minnesota to John and Isabelle Roskos. She passed away on Dec. 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She met the love of her life Earnest “Webb” Webster while he was stationed in Bremerton, WA. They were married on Dec. 6, 1958 and enjoyed life together until his passing.
Joan is survived by her children: William H. Webster (Maija) of Lakeside, CA; Rodney D. Webster of Brightwood, OR; Greg A. Webster of DeRidder, LA; Rhonda L. Webster of Leesville, LA; Liane R. Barker (James) of Leesville, LA; Tim M. Webster (Patricia) of Hardin, TX; Teresa A. Pitre (Tommy) of DeRidder, LA; her siblings Elene Houwman of Pengilly, MN; Jackie Roskos of Wenatchee, WA; Andrew Roskos of Hill City, MN; Marvin Roskos of Prescott, AZ; Mary Lou Wagner of Hill City, MN; and Darlene Hayes of Delano, MN; 21 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Pandya for the loving care provided to Joan.