Jill C. Hanks 1958 - 2020

Jill C. Hanks, age 62, passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital, Grand Rapids, MN.
Jill was born in 1958 and was raised by Roger and Elaine Anwiler in rural Bovey, MN. She graduated from Greenway High School in 1977. Jill worked at Grand Rapids Hospital during high school, Sherwood Camp, and spent many years providing daycare for many children over the years.
She loved camping, baking, cooking, family get-togethers and holiday gatherings. Above all she loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was gifted at taking care of everyone around her.
Jill is preceded in death by her parents, Rudy and Ruby Anwiler and Roger and Elaine Anwiler; brothers, Ken and Doug Anwiler; and sister, Holly Litchke.
She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Wayne; daughters, Alyssa and Mariah; son, Jason Hanks all of Grand Rapids; brothers, Rudy Anwiler and Greg (Dawn) Anwiler; sister, Patti (Gary Busch) Anwiler; 8 grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, January 15, 2021 starting at 10:00 AM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 11:00 AM Memorial Service. Pastor Arlin Talley will be officiating. A private family burial will be in Wildwood Cemetery, Cohasset, MN at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com