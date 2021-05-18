Jerry Frederick Heinrich 1962-2021

Jerry Fredrick Heinrich passed away peacefully into the arms of Christ at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, NC on May 5th, 2021 following a brief illness. He was surrounded by his family who loved him very much.
Jerry was born on July, 11th 1962 in Grand Rapids MN, beloved son of the late Gerald F Heinrich and Janice S. VonRuden.
Jerry graduated from Grand Rapids High School where he excelled in sports. Jerry was a star football player and received the prestigious WebbLedoux awardfor outstanding performance, leadership and sportsmanship. He was named to All-Conference and was one of Minnesota’s top 50 High School football players chosen to play in Minnesota’s All-Star Shrine Bowl. He received the team’s award for most valuable defensive player.
Jerry was awarded a scholarship to play football at St.Cloud State University, St. Cloud MN, where he was named All-Conference. He received an undergraduate degree from St Cloud State and a BS degree from UNCC.
Jerry began his career as a Financial Analyst with Chrysler Financial Corp in Charlotte. Jerry rose through the ranks in management before accepting a position with Truist Bank (BB&T). Jerry was a Vice President with BB&T in Charlotte and Gastonia before being transferred to Greensboro in 2018. Jerry was always extremely devoted to his work and for the well being of his fellow colleagues.
While living in Gastonia, Jerry had been active in intramural sports and spent time coaching little league ball. Jerry loved dogs and spent many years volunteering as a foster home for dogs through the Gaston Humane Society. Throughout the years, Jerry volunteered his time to serve on various boards when needed. He was a former member of the Gaston Country Club where he enjoyed playing golf with the same foursome every weekend for many years.
Jerry was an avid reader of history and biographies. He found comfort in his faith by reading his daily devotions. He was confirmed at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids MN. and was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
Jerry was a very caring, well loved, gregarious person and relished being in the company of his many friends and family. Jerry looked forward to summers spent at his family’s cabin in Canada, enjoying time spent on the water with his nieces and nephews. Family and friends meant everything to him. Jerry would go out of his way to assist anyone in need.
Jerry is survived by his Step-Father Gerald VonRuden, Fairbault MN, Brother; Fred Heinrich (Sheila) Cambridge MN; Sisters, Tammy Horton (Rick), Vicki Greniger (Tom) Grand Rapids MN; Kathy Heinrich, Casper WY; Nieces, Krystal (David) LaFlamme, Cortney Heinrich, Elizabeth (Joseph) Patton, Catherine Biggerstaff; Nephews Zachary (Charlee) Holm, Andry Holm, Blake (Abby) Heinrich, Jordan Heinrich and three great nieces, and one great nephew. Preceded in death by his parents Gerald Heinrich and Janice Heinrich VonRuden.
Jerry will be greatly missed by a closely bonded group of lifetime friends from early education through college, as well as, his many wonderful friends in Gastonia and his friends and colleagues at BB&T.
Memorial services to celebrate Jerry’s life will be held at a later date in both Grand Rapids and Gastonia.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.