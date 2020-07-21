Jerry Allen Vaneps, age 91, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Shorewood in Rochester, MN. Jerry was born in 1929 to Pearl and Matie Mae Vaneps in Grand Rapids, MN. He attended schools in Grand Rapids, MN and obtained his GED in 1955. As a youth, Jerry bell hopped at the Pokegama Hotel and worked for Sherwin Williams Paint Company in Minneapolis. He served in U.S. Army from October 1954 to October 1956 mostly in Mineral Wells, TX. At 17, he started his 41-year career at the M.A. Hanna Mining Company. He was an auto mechanic and member of the U.S.W.A. Jerry retired in 1987.
Jerry was united in marriage to Barbara Jean Davies on August 21, 1954 and they made their home in Grand Rapids, MN and for 31 years they wintered in Texas where they enjoyed the warmth and wonderful friendships.
Jerry enjoyed ski jumping, motor cycling, hockey, softball, hunting, fishing, and camping. He also bowled with Cliff Maki’s bowling team for many years. Also, he enjoyed playing cards and games with his grandkids and opened his garage to the neighborhood kids. Jerry was greatly needed on two mission trips to West Africa.
He was a member of the First Church of God in Grand Rapids and Palm City Chapel Church of God in McAllen, TX.
Preceding him in death were his parents; sisters, Donna Paulouski and Lois Vensland and brothers, Laverne Vaneps and Dean Vaneps.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Barbara; sons, Michael (Colleen) of Rochester, MN and Jeffrey (Corrine) of Grand Rapids, MN; daughter, Gail (Larry) Vukov of Rochester, MN; six grandsons, Aaron, Joseph, Samuel, Luke, Seth and Zachariah; and granddaughter, Katie Jean; 9 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Monday July 27th from 12:00 PM until the 1:00 PM Funeral Service at the First Church of God in Grand Rapids, MN. Pastor Dale Steele will officiate. Burial with a flag presentation will be in Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.