Jerome Thomas Miner 1935- 2021

Jerome “Jerry” Thomas Miner, age 85, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away peacefully on Monday, July 12, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Jerry was born on October 18, 1935, to Anton and Ida Mae (Gusse) Miner in Grand Rapids, MN. He grew up loving many activities including football, hockey, fishing, hunting and trapping with his mentor, James McDougal. After graduating from Grand Rapids High School in 1953 Jerry married his High School sweetheart, Shirley Ann Washburn, on July 28, 1956. Together they raised one son and two daughters. Jerry devoted his working life to the Grand Rapids grocery business. He started working for his father around age 14 at the Miner’s Grocery – Meats Tavern, later known as the west side Piggly Wiggly’s in 1960. The Piggly Wiggly’s later expanded to the south side of Grand Rapids in 1969 where Jerry managed the grocery store later known as Miner’s Mega Mart in 1984 and Miner’s County Market in the 1990’s. He also converted the west side Piggly Wiggly’s to Jerry’s Warehouse Liquor in 1985. In 2000, Jerry opened Cub Foods where he retired at the age of 81 in April 2017. Jerry’s favorite past time included enjoying a donut and hot cup of coffee in the deli accompanied by friends and memorable conversation. During Jerry’s life he was involved in many community organizations including the Moose Club, Eagle’s Club, American Legion, Knights of Columbus, Grand Rapids Jaycees, Grand Rapids Gun Club, Itasca Community College (ICC), ICC Foundation, IEDC and others. Jerry’s influence was far and wide touching the lives of many.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jim Miner; sister, Janet Johnson; and mentor and close friend, James McDougal.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Shirley; son, Mark (Peggy) Miner, daughters, Crystal (Tony) Serratore, Patti (Steve) Rutt; brother, John (Annell) Miner; brother-in-law, Jerry Washburn, all from Grand Rapids, MN; sister-in-law, Lucy Miner of Duluth, MN; close friends, Jeannie and Roger Czekalski of Grand Rapids, MN; seven grandchildren, Jessica (John) Angell, Jamie (Brandon) Kleinendorst, Nina (Nathan) Deno, Jacob (Tammy) Dufner; Erin Miner, Nicholas Serratore, and Joshua Miner; three great grandchildren, Thomas Kleinendorst, Alexander and Lillian Angell, and Baby Deno on the way; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 9:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Grand Rapids, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM with a luncheon to follow. Father Jerry Weiss will officiate. A private burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
The Miner family sincerely thanks the Itasca Hospice family and the compassionate caregivers of the River Grand memory care unit for their love and support they shared with Jerry. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to North Central Second Harvest Food Bank or donations can be made using the following link http://weblink.donorperfect.com/InMemoryofJerryMiner.
