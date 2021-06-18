Jerome Paul Kozisek 1935- 2021

Jerome Paul Kozisek, 85, of Remer, passed away Thursday, June 10th, 2021 in Solvay Hospice House, Duluth.He was born December 31, 1935 in St. Cloud to Joseph and Emma (Chalupsky) Kozisek. He married Gwendolyn Karen Hotzler on June 26, 1959 in Mankato. The couple lived in Elysian before moving to Deer River where they resided for 35 years. In 1996 they moved to their home on Sugar Lake near Remer.He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, one brother and one sister.He is survived by his daughters Mary Klages and Sue Cook; two grandsons; two great-grandchildren. As Jerry requested, no funeral service will be held. Memorials may be made to the Hospice organization of your choice.
