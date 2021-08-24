Jerome “Jerry” Randall 1940 - 2021

Jerome “Jerry” Randall, 80, peacefully passed away at his home on August 22, 2021 surrounded by family after a brief courageous battle with cancer.
On November 11, 1940, Jerry was born to Adeline (Feldt) and Archie Randall in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. After graduating from Grand Rapids High School in 1960, Jerry served three years in the U.S. Army in Alaska. He married his high school sweetheart Gayle Bengston on June 25, 1962 at Fort Richardson, Alaska. After discharge from the Army, Jerry & Gayle returned to Grand Rapids where he worked as a millwright at Blandin Paper Company for 33 years. In retirement, he worked as a paper mill tour guide and at the Blandin Foundation.
Jerry’s generous spirit of serving others was evident by having served many years on the Cohasset City Council and 20 years on Cohasset Fire Department. Countless children’s lives were influenced by Jerry’s compassion through foster care, crisis nursery, child respite, and day care. He was a member of Community Presbyterian Church where he served as a trustee. Jerry enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, and finding a treasure at any good guys’ garage sale. He was often busy putzing in the garage, woodworking or making commemorative trunks for family and friends. He and Gayle enjoyed winters in Texas for 20 years. He was very proud of his children and their families, and fiercely loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Anyone who knew Jerry can attest to his gift of gab, telling goofy jokes and making people feel at ease.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Elwood Anderson; brother, Michael Anderson; in-laws, Leonard & Zelle Bengston, Diane Randall, Tom Anderson, Mary Anderson, Mike McBride and Paul Smith; nephew, Brad Smith; and niece, Carolee Cutting.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Gayle; children, David (Nina) of Columbia, MO, Michael (Lisa) and Carolyn of Grand Rapids; grandchildren, Sarah (Terry) Munroe of Raleigh, NC, Patrick of Deer River, MN and Ashlee (Dan Sheedy) of Grand Rapids; great-grandchildren, Tara, Memphis, Sage, Daniel, Riley and Millie; former daughter-in-law, Heidi Thompson; siblings, Rodney Randall, Karen Anderson, Dwight (Jane) Randall, Rene’ (Russ) Cutting, Dean (Molly) Randall, Delrae McBride and Elwood “Tuffy” Anderson; sisters-in-law, Gwenn Smith and Jean (Scott) Winter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, August 27, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 at Rowe Funeral Home and on Saturday, August 28 at 10:00 am until the 11:00 am Celebration of Life at Community Presbyterian Church, Grand Rapids, MN followed by full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Deer River Boys & Girls Club or to the nonprofit of your choice.
