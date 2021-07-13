Jerome “Jerry” Miner, age 85, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, surrounded by family.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 9:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Grand Rapids followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to North Central Second Harvest Food Bank.
A full obituary notice will follow in the next upcoming edition of the Grand Rapids Herald Review.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.