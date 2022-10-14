Jerome A. Washburn 1935 - 2022

It is with profound sadness that the family of Jerome A. Washburn announces his passing this October 10th , 2022. Jerry was born in Itasca County on June 29th, 1935, to Isabel and Walter Washburn. Jerry graduated from Grand Rapids Senior High and
Itasca Jr. College after which he enlisted in The Armed Forces of the United States of America in 1959 and was honorably discharged in 1963. He met and married Judith Kuschel Washburn in 1964. Jerry proved his work ethic and commitment by dutifully working 38 years for Blandin Paper Company, ultimately retiring in 1997. Jerry’s love for the outdoors was indisputable by all those close to him, especially Trap Shooting, for which he won numerous local and state awards. That adoration was rivaled only by the love he held for his faithful companion, Buttercup.
He is survived by his one sister, Shirley Ann Miner and many nieces, nephews, grand- nieces, and grand-nephews.
In accordance with Jerry’s wishes there will be no funeral service, but memorials may be sent to Grand Rapids Gun Club, PO Box 911 Grand Rapids, MN 55744 for the Youth Shooting Program for those that would like to commemorate him.
