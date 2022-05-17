Jeremy Raymond Trout 2001-2022

Jeremy Raymond Trout, age 21, of Cohasset, MN died Saturday, May 14, 2022 from injuries sustained in a ATV accident.
Born January 26, 2001 in Grand Rapids, MN, Jeremy was the son of Julie Lynne (Phillipich) and Wesley Raymond Trout. Jeremy grew up with his family in rural Cohasset and from a young age, enjoyed being outdoors, hunting with his father and later with his buddies. He attended school in Deer River and graduated from high school in 2019. While growing up, Jeremy was an active 4H member. In high school, Jeremy participated in Track, FFA, and enjoyed playing basketball.
Jeremy was a fine young man who had been taught respect and strong values from his parents. Following high school, Jeremy worked with his father, learning the skill of operating heavy equipment, recently joining the Operators’ Union as he became more involved in the family business, Trout Enterprises, Inc. This past year, Jeremy had the opportunity to work with Precision Pipeline working to install the pipeline in the Itasca County area.
Jeremy can be remembered for his love of family, especially being a proud uncle to his niece and nephews and his true passion – being an outdoorsman. He was an avid fisherman, deer and elk hunter, and his favorite – goose hunter. Jeremy was proudly following his father’s footsteps; he was an incredibly hard-working young man who had dreams of operating the business his father had established. Jeremy lived his life by the saying, “Work hard and play even harder!” He had such a bright future and will be missed by everyone who called him a friend.
Jeremy will be deeply missed by his mom and dad, Julie and Wes Trout; his siblings, Shane and Krystal Rasley, Ashley and Steve Lammers, Emily and Ethan Striefel, Kacey Trout and Grant Dorry, and Ellie Trout; his niece and nephews, Zoey and Archer Rasley, Patrick, Henry, Oliver, and Elliott Lammers, and Kaiden Trout; his grandparents, Mike and Ann Phillipich, and Carol Trout; his aunts and uncles; cousins and his hunting brothers – truly his best friends.
Jeremy was welcomed into heaven by his grandparents, Doug Trout, and Paul and Evelyn Mattson.
A visitation for Jeremy will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022 5:00 – 8:00 p.mm at Grand Rapids Evangelical Free Church, 34384 County Road 63, Grand Rapids, MN. A Celebration of Jeremy’s Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the church with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in the Wildwood Cemetery, Cohasset, MN.
In lieu of flowers, Jeremy’s family is requesting donations to support Youth Hunting near and around Itasca County area. Because of his love for the outdoors, consider giving a memorial gift to MN Deer Hunters Association – Jeremy Trout Memorial Forkhorn Camp Scholarship Fund or Delta Waterfowl Foundation.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.