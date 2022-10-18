Jerald “Jerry” E. Larson 1941-2022

Jerald “Jerry” E. Larson, age 81, of Grand Rapids, MN passed peacefully, Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

Jerry was born in 1941 to Emert and Gertrude Larson in Sandwich, IL., and was united in marriage to Emma J. Hunt on April 3, 1964, in Norway, IL. Jerald enlisted in the United States Army and served in Vietnam for 2 years. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Illinois and worked at Caterpillar Tractor Co. and retired as an Assembly Line Supervisor after 37 years of dedication. In June 1996, Jerry and Emmie moved to Minnesota to enjoy their retirement and made their home near Lake Wabana.

