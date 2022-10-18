Jerald “Jerry” E. Larson 1941-2022

Jerald “Jerry” E. Larson, age 81, of Grand Rapids, MN passed peacefully, Wednesday, October 12, 2022.
Jerry was born in 1941 to Emert and Gertrude Larson in Sandwich, IL., and was united in marriage to Emma J. Hunt on April 3, 1964, in Norway, IL. Jerald enlisted in the United States Army and served in Vietnam for 2 years. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Illinois and worked at Caterpillar Tractor Co. and retired as an Assembly Line Supervisor after 37 years of dedication. In June 1996, Jerry and Emmie moved to Minnesota to enjoy their retirement and made their home near Lake Wabana.
Jerry was a member of the Moose Lodge #1016 of Sandwich, IL, and the Sheridan American Legion Post #729. He enjoyed horseback riding, fixing and collecting old tractors, woodworking, fishing, spending time on the Lake Wabana, and spending time with his family and friends. Jerry will be lovingly remembered for his remarkable work ethic, his spit-fire personality, quick sense of humor, and colorful use of language. His family was very important to him, and he was their rock.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Janice Fugate; and beloved dog, Daisy.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Emmie; daughter, Kimberly (Greg) Chambers; son, Jerald Larson II; sister, Joyce Bernard; grandchildren, Bryce (Kendra) Jacobs, Samantha (Cory) Davis, Zeke Jacobs; and great grandchildren, Emma and Tessa Jacobs, Elynor and Charlee Davis.
Visitation will be Friday, October 21, 2022, at Rowe Funeral Home beginning at 1:00 PM and lasting until the 2:00 memorial service, followed by a fellowship.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.
