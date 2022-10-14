Jerald E. Larson, age 81, of Grand Rapids, MN died Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Diamond Willow Assisted Living after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

Arrangements are pending with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

