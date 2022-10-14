Jerald E. Larson Oct 14, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jerald E. Larson, age 81, of Grand Rapids, MN died Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Diamond Willow Assisted Living after a courageous battle with lung cancer.Arrangements are pending with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com. To plant a tree in memory of Jerald Larson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Diamond Willow Grand Rapids Assisted Living Condolence Mn Jerald E. Larson Lung Cancer Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.