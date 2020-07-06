Jennifer Jan McClure, 54, Deer River, died June 29, 2020 in Milliken, Colorado.
Although Jenny was born November 29, 1965, in McVille, ND, she moved to Deer River, Minnesota at the age of 4. Jenny spent her life in Deer River, graduating Deer River High School in 1984. Then she received an Associates in Accounting Degree at Itasca Community College. She married Derek Isaacs on June 27, 1987 and had 3 children. Growing up in Northern Minnesota, Jenny was actively involved in the community that she raised her children and grandchildren in. Jenny devoted her life to her family. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a woman of faith, who truly was able to bring pure joy and happiness to everyone with her smile. Jenny’s passion for family was her attribute she brought with her to the workplace as a realtor. She spent her career helping others to begin the new chapters of their lives. Jenny was an adventurous person who loved to travel and see the country’s beauty.
Jennifer was survived by her parents David and Janice McClure, her children Casey and Thomas Grossell, Tanner and Karissa Isaacs, and Sarah and Joe Umlauf, and her grandchildren Brooklynn Wilson and Malakai Umlauf. Her sisters Elizabeth and Greg Villeneuve and Jo McClure. Nieces and Nephews Michael, Kelly, Jack Villeneuve, Samantha McClure, Jessica, Tyler, Elijah, Avalynn, and Aiden Erzar, Jacob Villeneuve, Matt McClure, Miranda, Thomas, Cadence, Conner, and Baby Schultz, Emma and Easton McClure, Kathleen Villeneuve.
Jenny is preceded in death by her grandparents, brother Daniel McClure, and niece Brin Villeneuve.
A private funeral service will be held for Jenny on Thursday, July 9th at Apostolic Lutheran Church, Deer River, Minnesota. We will have a call in option available, for those wishing to join us safely from home. Pallbearers: Tanner Isaacs, Thomas Grossell, Joseph Umlauf, Micheal Villeneuve, Jacob Villeneuve, and Matthew McClure. Burial: Linden Cemetery.
In remembrance of our mom, Jenny McClure, we will be celebrating her life on Friday, July 10th at her beloved Island Lake home. Please join us on the lake anytime between 3 p.m. - sunset, either in your own boat, kayak, paddle board or any other watercraft. Please stop by Jenny’s dock to visit and help us celebrate her life and love of the lake. Our mom valued family above all other things in this world and treasured making memories. We could not imagine a better way to celebrate her life than to see families out fishing and enjoying the lake she loved so much. If you are not able to spend the day on Island Lake, we ask everyone to spend time with their loved ones at home or at your favorite spot.
Jenny spent her life fiercely protecting all of her family and friends. For the safety of everyone, we know our mom would want us to do our part to limit everyone’s exposure to each other during these uncertain times. This is a very difficult line for us to draw as we want nothing more than to hug each of you as she would have. Please know that we feel all the love and appreciate every prayer.
