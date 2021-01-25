Jennifer Ann (Daly) Brandstrom 1969 - 2021

Jennifer Ann (Daly) Brandstrom, age 51 of Bovey, MN passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, January 21, 2021.
Jennifer was born April 21, 1969 to Arthur Neil and Judith Ann (Hedblom) Daly at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Minneapolis, MN. She graduated from Bigfork High School. On December 16, 2002 Jen married Duane Brandstrom in Two Harbors, MN. Jen was the secretary for the Balsam Trail Blazers ATV Club. She enjoyed her time as a homemaker, taking care of her kids and keeping up the house. Jen was fond of her dogs; she had many different breeds. RB one of her current dogs got his name from Jen’s son Raymond Brandstrom, who named the dog after his initials. Jen found joy in horseback riding, taking pictures of scenery, traveling up the North Shore and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Duane Brandstrom of Bovey, MN, children, Sarah (Adam Schultz) Yuenger of Bovey, MN, Pvt. Raymond Brandstrom, Ft. Benning, GA, father, Arthur (Deb) Daly, Bovey, MN, sister, Jessica (Rich) Sundquist, Esko, MN, many nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.
Jen was preceded in death by her mother, Judith (Hedblom) Ranta.
A public visitation will be held 12 noon – 2:00 pm Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Peterson Funeral Chapel in Coleraine. Private family services will follow. Interment will be held at the Balsam Cemetery in the spring. Jen’s family will be having a celebration of life at a later date when there are less restrictions due to COVID-19.
