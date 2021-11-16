Jeffrey T. Raines, age 55, of Remer, MN passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.
Jeffrey was born in 1966 to Dick and Ruth Raines in Remer, MN where he grew up and attended schools. Jeff and Sara Houwman were married on July 6, 2002, in Grand Rapids, MN where they lived until their move to Boy River in June 2020. Jeff loved to hunt, spend time outdoor, and logging. He enjoyed working in the shop on projects and created beautiful wood pieces.
Jeff is preceded in death by his father, Dick. He is survived by his wife, Sara; mother, Ruth Raines of Grand Rapids; daughter, Sara (Brandon) Raines of Hill City, MN; sons, Matthew Raines (Sonja Johnson), Nicholas Raines, both of Remer; sister, Amy (Jim) Yrjanson of Grand Rapids; two grandchildren; and nephew, Mike (Tara) Hudec.
Visitation will be Friday, November 19, 2021, at 12:00 PM at Zion Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids followed by the 1:00 memorial service.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.