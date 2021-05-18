Jeffrey Scott Parks 1966-2021

Jeffrey Scott Parks, 55 of Deer River, Mn formerly of Fairbanks and Anchorage Ak passed away Sunday, May 16th at Grand Itasca Hospital after a 5-year battle with cancer. He was born in Deer River, MN on February 27, 1966. Jeff fought a long tough battle, but it did not slow him down. He never gave up or complained about anything right up to the end.
Jeff graduated from Lathrop High School, Fairbanks AK in 1984. After school he joined the US Navy where he worked on jets as a mechanic. From there he made his home in Alaska where he worked for Air Liquide for 27 years in the Fairbanks and Anchorage locations. He started as a truck driver and worked his way up to manager. Jeff worked, volunteered, and was a member of the Sons of American Legion Post 57 in Fairbanks, Ak, and Post 2720 in Deer River, MN. He enjoyed cooking, bartending, and even served as Commander of Am Vets Post 49.
In 2018, Jeff drove across country with his trusted companions Peanut and Moose, his Pugs. He moved back to Minnesota, set up his home in Deer River to be nearer to family. Jeff spent his days driving around and visiting with family and friends. He also loved to shop the local Antique stores and find trinkets to decorate his new home with. He was able to get out in the deer stands this past year and was extremely excited when he got his buck.
He was preceded in death by his Mother-Joan Moore, Grandparents-Roy and Evelyn Parks, Grandmother-Blanche Smith, Numerous Aunts, Uncles and cousins, Brother-in-Law Joe Baker, and his Beloved Pug-Peanut
He is survived by his father Donald and stepmother Marcia Parks of Deer River, MN; brother, Kent Parks of Deer River; sisters Betty (Mark) Lambert of Houlton WI, Jackie Baker of Fairbanks, AK, and Vicki (Jayme Holmes) Liebeg of Brainerd, MN; uncles Richard (Cass) Pressly, Steve Horan; aunts Peggy Castle, Cushe Barnes, Pat Serfling, Jean Folsom and Wanda Parks; nephews Timothy (Dianne) Bennett, Judd (Shayla) Lambert, Brandon Liebeg. Nieces-Tashana Bennett, Tiffany (Eric) Bisel, Neveah, Kirk, and Delaney Baker; numerous great nieces and great nephews; best friends Jon and David Sanford and family; beloved pug Moose.
We would like to thank the staff at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, Grand Itasca Hospital, Dr Provatas and his staff, for Jeffs excellent care.
A special thanks to Tracy Jo Coon for all her time and devotion to helping Jeff. Thank you, Tracy, for the endless hours of sitting with Jeff, running him to appointments, helping with his paperwork, long chats and keeping us all updated. We would not have had the extra years with Jeff without your help. You are loved and appreciated more than words can say.
Visitation will be at Carroll Funeral Home on Saturday May 22, 2019 at 9 a.m. A service will follow at St Mary’s Church across the street at 10 a.m. and then graveside service at Pine Ridge Cemetery.
Arrangements by Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minn.