Jeffrey Gerald Zerwas 1973 - 2021

Jeffrey Gerald Zerwas, 47 years old, passed away peacefully after battling brain cancer for 10 years. He died on Tuesday, May 18th at his home in Grand Rapids, MN surrounded by family and friends. Jeff was born on June 29, 1973 to his parents Diane Louise (Arrigoni) and Gerald Edward Zerwas in St. Paul, MN. He had a close relationship with his younger sibling Jason John Zerwas and they shared many of the same interests and friends. He graduated from Tartan High School in 1991 and furthered his education receiving his Bachelors of Science in Automotive Engineering from Mankato State University in 1996. He married his love, Roxanne Lorayne Perish, September 27, 1997. They then moved to Troy, Michigan and lived there for a couple years. Within 23 years of marriage they raised two children, Morgan Joy Zerwas and Alexander Jeffrey Zerwas. During this time Jeff resided in Thief River Falls, MN working at Arctic Cat for nearly two decades and was an ATV ambassador and youth trainer for the state of MN. Jeff loved restoring vehicles, fixing anything and everything to pursue his passion in engineering. He was also an active member and elder of the Evangelical Free Church and volunteered his time leading financial peace courses. He enjoyed helping others become good stewards of the gifts God provides. His walk with the Lord started at Camp Nathaniel in his youth when he committed his life to be a servant for the Lord and to those around him. His positive attitude, sarcastic humor, and wit continued to be a testimony to others throughout his life.
Jeffrey continued his servant leadership until the end. He generously donated his body to the U of M Anatomy Bequest Program. This program supports high quality education for future health professionals and continued advancements in medical care through research.
A celebration of life will be held at the Evangelical Free Church in Grand Rapids, MN. (34384 County Rd. 63) This celebration will take place on his birthday on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. Lunch will be provided. We welcome his family and friends to celebrate his legacy and service.