Jeffrey C. Foss,age 59, went to be with the Lord on July 1, 2022 in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Jeff was born on February 24, 1963 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Clint and Marilyn Foss. He was the third child born of his four siblings. All of them being very close in age helped cement their tight bonds with one another.
Jeff handled most situations in life with a great sense of humor. He was kind and loved lending a hand to anyone that needed a little help. He was a gifted craftsman, an artist, a mechanic, a carpenter, and he could fix or build anything. His talents had no limits and the quality of his work was exceptional.
Jeff loved his family, especially his two children, Jeffrey and Alaina. His eyes would sparkle when he would talk about them. He was adamant that God had a plan for him. Indeed, he did. He left us with numerous happy memories. Knowing he had faith, leaves us with peace. He is now in the Kingdom of Heaven.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Clint and Marilyn Foss; his beloved sister, Julie Foss; grandparents; many uncles, aunts, and cousins.
He is survived by his children, Jeffrey and Alaina; his grandchildren, Ashlyn, Tayler, Sophia, and Henry; his sister, Mary (Jeff) Bunker; his brother, Jason (Wendy) Foss; nephews and nieces, Shawn (Jessica) Bunker, Samantha Bunker (Jason Empey), Justin Foss, Josh Bunker; and many great nieces and nephews.
The family would also like to shed light on the fact that Jeff’s life was taken by a senseless act of gun violence.
In good humor, Jeff’s famous quote was “don’t hate because I’m beautiful.”
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from 12 PM until the 1 PM Funeral Service at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN. Mary Shideler officiating. Burial will be at Olivet Cemetery, Deer River, MN.
