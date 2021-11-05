Jeffrey A. Smith 1959 - 2021

Jeffrey A. Smith, age 62, of Coleraine, MN passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
Jeff was born in 1959 to Everett and Jean Smith in Deer River, MN. Jeff was a hard-working man with a great work ethic. From mechanical to industrial, whatever he set his mind to, he was dedicated to until completion. Jeff was a simple man and rugged on the outside but had a soft spot to those who knew and loved him. He always put family first. While he didn’t say a lot, what he did say was profound and honest and meant to be listened to. Those left to mourn his loss will remember how he truly loved life and lived it to the fullest with no regrets.
Jeff’s enthusiasm and dedication encompassed all areas of his life. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt, fish, and camp and did everything to the fullest. Jeff was the “camp cook” and the best breakfast cook and never forgot to make an egg for his dog, Ryder.
Jeff was preceded in death by grandparents “Paca” and Grandma D, Tony and “Snooks” Hagen, Marlen (Frances) Smith; great-nephew, Joseph Latimer; and hunting dog and companion, Scout.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa; parents, Everett and Jean; daughter, Toni (Adam) Sutherland; son, Joshua (Kisha) Smith; stepsons, Jake (Megan), Brandon (Alexa), Cody; sister, Kari Cox; brothers, Tony (Brenda) Smith, John (Jacki) Smith; former wife, Renee (JD) Damyanovich; many nieces, nephews, and friends; and his best friend and dog, Ryder. He was a proud Papa to his grandchildren, Hunter Smith, Anna “Annie” Sutherland, Nova Smith and step-grandchildren, Tatum, Pejah, and Wixon.
A celebration of Jeff’s life will be held on Sunday, November 7, 2021, from 1:00-5:00 PM at Balsam Town Hall, Bovey, MN.
