Jeffery Clay Crow, age 63, was born on July 12th, 1956. Jeff passed away due to complications of diabetes and heart disease.
Funeral services are as follows:
July 10th- 1:30 private family burial at the Grand Rapids Cemetery
July 10th- 3-5 p.m. visitation at Peterson’s Funeral Chapel in Coleraine
July 11th- 11:00 a.m. funeral at Bear River Lutheran Church in Bear River MN
July 11th- celebration of life to follow at the Junction in Togo MN with a meal
Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine.
