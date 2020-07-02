Jeffery Clay Crow, age 63, was born on July 12th, 1956. Jeff passed away due to complications of diabetes and heart disease.

Funeral services are as follows:

July 10th- 1:30 private family burial at the Grand Rapids Cemetery

July 10th- 3-5 p.m. visitation at Peterson’s Funeral Chapel in Coleraine

July 11th- 11:00 a.m. funeral at Bear River Lutheran Church in Bear River MN

July 11th- celebration of life to follow at the Junction in Togo MN with a meal

Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine.

