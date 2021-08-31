Jeff D. Rowe, age 55, of Deer River, MN passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis, MN surrounded by family.
Jeff was born in 1965 to Garland and Donna Rowe in Grand Rapids, MN and grew up in Deer River, MN. Jeff worked as a roofer all of his life. He loved the outdoors and thrived being around nature. Jeff was loved by all who knew him. He was a good man and an excellent role model. Jeff was a friend to all and had a special way of picking a person up when they were down.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Garland, and brother, Greg. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Diana; mother, Donna; daughters, Lana Rowe, Shyanne Erickson; son, Justin Vail; brother, Steve Rowe; and special fur baby, Cookie; numerous nieces and nephews, and many other family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
