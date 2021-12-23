Jeanne M. Benton, age 64, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Monday, December 20, 2021, at her home surrounded by family.
Jeanne was born in 1957 to Conrad and Ruby (Inglis) Howe in Grand Rapids, MN where she grew up and attended school. Jeanne and John Benton were united in marriage on January 17, 1981. Jeanne was a long time Jaycee and member of Our Redeemer and First Evangelical Lutheran Churches where she taught Sunday School. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, her dog Daisy, and walks around the lake property. Most important to her was time spent with her family and grandchildren.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; brother, Larry Howe; and granddaughter, Ellie.
She is survived by her sons, Dana (Libby) Benton and Barry Benton; sisters, Alice Ferdinand, Chris (Jerry) Carlson; brother, David (Lisa) Howe; special niece, Connie Jo Ferdinand; and grandchildren, Ethan James and Cole Henry.
Visitation will be Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 10:00 AM at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 11:00 AM memorial service. Rev. Patrick Lovejoy will officiate. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN in the spring.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.
