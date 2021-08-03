Jeanette R. Wellcome, 78, lifelong Marble resident, died Sunday, August 1, 2021, in the Fairview Range Medical Center, Hibbing.
Born December 6, 1942, in Marble, she was the daughter of Roger and Janet (Baldwin) Kickertz. Jeanette was Greenway High School graduate, a member of the Mary Immaculate Catholic Church of Coleraine, a former member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Marble and its Council of Catholic Women, and a member of the Marble Civic Club. A loving mother and grandmother, Jeanette enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren having back yard barbecues and campfires. She also enjoyed playing bingo, attending community events, and most any sporting event.
Her parents, Roger and Janet Kickertz; her husbands, Benjamin Peterson and Wesley Wellcome; and a sister, Patricia Kickertz preceded her in death.
Survivors include her children, Frank (Tracy) Peterson, Janice Peterson, Phillip Peterson, Martin Peterson, Shannon Wellcome and Alfred (Becky) Wellcome; and grandchildren, Nayeli, Nahvell, Arlo, and Axton.
Visitation will be 10:00 AM until the 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, August 6, 2021, in the Mary Immaculate Catholic Church of Coleraine. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine. Arrangements are by the Peterson Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services. To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.