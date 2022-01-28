Jean Sederstrom (Joy) 1926-2022

Sederstrom, Jean (Joy). Born January 1, 1926 passed January 25, 2022 at the age of 96. Jean grew up in a large loving family. She was preceded in death by parents; Loving husband of 71 years, Eugene; 10 siblings. Survived by sisters Jackie and Mary; Children Gail (John), Sandra (Bob), Joan (Len), Gary (Debbie), Karen (Larry), Bruce (Anne); 12 grandchildren, 13 great, 1 great great grandchild. Jean was a people person who gathered her coffee friends, walking group, and bingo ladies around her. Laughter was the order of the day, especially when Jean told one of her many jokes with the perfect timing of the punch line. Food was her love language as she effortlessly catered the large meals for family holiday gatherings and the ever-present group gatherings at the back yard picnic table. Jean spent the first half of her life on the Iron Range raising her children in Nashwauk. Jean was a 17-year employee of Simmer Pump after moving to Fridley in the 70’s. She was proud of being awarded Employee of the month on her first week on the job. Jean will be deeply missed by family and friends as she always brought along love and laughter where ever she went. The family would like to extend a great gratitude of thanks to Interim Hospice as they helped us navigate this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity. A private interment will be held at Fort Snelling on a later date.