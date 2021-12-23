Jean L. Newton 1929-2021

Jean L. Newton, age 92, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living, Grand Rapids, MN with family by her side.
Jean was born in 1929 in Worthington, MN to Floyd and Florence Milton. At age 12, her family moved to Grand Rapids, MN. On February 9, 1947, Jean was united in marriage to Harry O. Newton, Jr. They made their home north of Grand Rapids, MN and later the Balsam Area. Jean played the organ at the First Church of God for many years where she and Harry were very involved.
She is preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Elizabeth Milton; husband, Harry; and a grandson, Erik Peterson.
Jean is survived by her four daughters, Penny (Steven) Gepner, Ruth (Odie) Olsen, Mary (Rory) Berg, and bonus daughter, Mary (John) Millard; three sons, Steven (Toni) Newton, Paul Newton, and Brian Newton; 15 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren; and 5 great great grandchildren; siblings, Dorothy Jensen, Edith Akre, Tom (Bonnie) Milton, and Lynn (Steve) Brekke; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Jean’s life will be Thursday, December 30, 2021 at First Church of God, Grand Rapids, MN with Visitation beginning at 10 AM and a Memorial Service at 11 AM. Pastor Dale Steele will officiate. Burial will be at Wildwood Cemetery, Cohasset, MN.
Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.
