Jean Ann Johnson 1925 - 2022

Jean Ann Johnson, age 97, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Jean was born in Grand Rapids, MN in 1925 to Otto and Anna Gildemeister. She graduated from Grand Rapids High School and attended the University of Minnesota. Jean became a reservationist with Northwest Airlines in Minneapolis, MN. While in Minneapolis, she met Robert Johnson and the two were married on April 15, 1950, in Grand Rapids. They made their home in Grand Rapids and Jean became a homemaker and mother to four children.Jean was a Red Cross and Auxiliary Hospital Volunteer for more than 30 years and also enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels. She was an active member at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Jean loved gardening, sewing, and baking. She was famous for her caramel rolls. She will be remembered for her graciousness, her genuine smile, and her love for dogs.Jean is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; sisters, Velma Lentz, Lois Gildemeister; and brother, David Gildemeister.
She is survived by her daughters, Leann Johnson, Roberta Wimmer, Deborah Hogenson; son, Steven Johnson; grandson, Benjamin Hogenson; sister-in-law, Betty Gildemeister; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 10:00 AM at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids followed by the 11:00 AM memorial service. Rev. William Zeige will officiate.Jean’s family would like to share their gratitude to St. Croix Hospice, particularly Jessica and Winter, and Rev. Lovejoy and Rev. Zeige for their pastoral care.
Memorials may be directed to the First Evangelical Lutheran Church or St. Croix Hospice.Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.