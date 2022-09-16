Jean A. (McDonell) Erspamer 1926-2022

JEAN ALICE (McDonell) ERSPAMER, age 96, died in Minneapolis, Minn., on Tuesday, August 30th, 2022. She was a former resident of Hurley, Wis., Duluth, Minn., Grand Rapids, Minn., Chetek, Wis., and, most recently, the Twin Cities (specifically the Friendship Village in Bloomington, Minnesota).

Jean was born in the then-mining community of Montreal, Wis. in 1926, and graduated from Lincoln High School in Hurley, Wis., in 1943. She was admitted to the US Cadet Nurse Corps at St. Mary’s Nursing School in Duluth later in 1944, graduating in 1947.

