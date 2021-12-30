Jayme Lee Williams 1980-2021

Jayme (Rooster) Lee Williams, 41 of Deer River, MN passed away unexpectedly on December 27, 2021 at the Virginia Hospital, from complications from surgery and Covid-Pneumonia. Jayme was born on September 25, 1980 in Deer River MN. Jayme was a police officer for the Itasca County Sheriff’s Department for 7 years. He also was a dispatcher and police officer for the Leech Lake Tribal Police for 5 years. Jayme was in the Law Enforcement profession for almost 12 years. He was an outdoors man. Jayme loved to hunt and he loved his guns. He loved to camp and spend time with his family. On July 8, 2005 Jayme married the love of his life Dusty. Jayme’s life revolved around his wife Dusty of 16 years and his 3 children Walker, Connor, and Cheyenne. He always had his little buddy Lucy, that would follow him around everywhere. He also was a family man, always spending time with his wife and children, as well as his whole family. Jayme was also a local business man, running a small gun shop out of his house with his wife. He also taught permit to carry classes. Jayme’s goal was to open a gun shop in the community. Jayme is going to be missed by everyone that he has touched.
Jayme preceded in death by his father Denis Williams in September, and his grandparents. Jayme is survived by his wife of 16 years Dusty (Hughes) Williams, 3 children Walker Williams (17), Connor Williams (14), Cheyenne Williams (11), and his bird dog Lucy of Deer River. His mother Pamela (Johnson) Williams of Marcell, Sister Tina Williams of Marcell, Nieces Hannah Thompson and Jenna (Thompson) Marek, her husband Levi Marek, great nieces Anika Marek and Kylie Marek of Marcell. His brother Josh Williams and his wife Jenny Williams, nephews Josh Jr. and Cody, and niece Bailey of Cohasset. He is also survived by all of his Law Enforcement Family and extended family.
Jayme will be laid to rest on Friday December 31, 2021 in Talmoon by his father and grandparents.
Services for Jayme will be on Friday December 31, 2021 at the Marcell Family Community Center. Visitation is at 10:00 with the funeral follow right after at 11:00. After the graveside service, the family would like to invite you back to the Marcell Community Center for a luncheon and to share all of your memories of this wonderful man.
ARRANGEMENTS BY: Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.
To send flowers to the family of Jayme "Rooster" Williams, please visit Tribute Store.