Jay Lester Cheney 1940 - 2021

Jay Lester Cheney, 81 of Byron passed away on January 20, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Campus, St. Marys Hospital.
Jay was born on January 5, 1940 in Ball Club (near Deer River) Minnesota to Harry and Stella (Riley) Cheney. He grew up in Ball Club and graduated from Deer River High School. He then moved to Rochester and met Karen Ray Clark and married in 1961. Shortly after getting married, he attended carpentry school and became a carpenter by trade. He then changed careers and became a farmer, truck driver and handyman. Jay and Karen had two children, Roberta and Jeffrey, together and Karen passed away in 2001. Jay then met Barb Clark and has been married since 2003. He loved to spend his time outdoors fishing, camping and tinkering in his woodshop. His family was his closest treasure and loved sharing his knowledge with his kids and grandchildren.
He is survived by his sisters Bonnie (Gordy) Snyder, Jan (Leroy) Riendeau, Marlon (Ron) Gibeau, Beulah (Jim) McMahon, wife Barb Cheney, kids Robbie (Gene) Zeiman, Jeff (Amy) Cheney, step sons Brad (Naomi) Clark, Les (Jean) Clark, grandchildren Amanda (Danny) Oelkers, Tiffany (Ryan) Grzanek, Kayla (Derek) Farley, Shawn Cheney, Kelli (Abe) Cheney, step grandchildren Zach (Vanessa) Jacobson, Shelby Jacobson, Melanie Gardner, Natalie Gardner, Arya Clark, Kinsley Clark, and 13 great grandchildren with 2 more on the way.
He is preceded in death by his parents, 9 siblings, and wife.
A visitation will be held Saturday, January 30, 2021 from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm at Byron Funeral Home. A private family memorial service will be held following the visitation. Interment will be at a later date at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester, MN. Online condolences are welcome at www.byronfuneralhome.com.