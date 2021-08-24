Jax Otto Rowlan 2017 - 2021

Jax Otto Rowlan passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at the age of 3 1/2 years young.
Jax was born in Duluth, Minn., on Oct. 10, 2017, to parents, Keerstin Gould and John D. Rowlan, and was born alongside twin brother John N. Rowlan. Jax was a very outgoing, loveable, determined little man. He enjoyed random dance sessions with his siblings, boat rides with his dad, riding scooters until dusk, being the class clown in preschool and so much more. A day never went by where he wasn’t smiling or being his goofy self. He will forever hold a spot in everyone’s heart that met him.
Jax’s memory will forever be cherished by his family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Grace Bible Church in Grand Rapids, Minn. We ask that you wear red as that was Jax’s favorite color.