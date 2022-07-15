Janis Irene (Schedin) Ott 1933-2022

Janis “Jan” Irene (Schedin) Ott, aged 88, died at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln, NE after contracting COVID 19. Her spirit left this Earth to rest eternally with her Heavenly Father and loved ones who preceded her in death: parents Leonard and Veretta Schedin, beloved brother Richard Schedin, and treasured maternal aunt Ardella Adams “Auntie Della,” among other beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and cherished sisters-in-law Joyce Ott Harwood, Vivian Ott and Sharon Ott. We know they are all having a great laugh together in Heaven!
Jan was born and grew up in Rochester, MN, where she attended elementary and junior high school and was accomplished in figure skating, performing in competitions and ice shows such as Hansel and Gretel. At 13, she moved with her family to Bowstring in N. MN where her parents launched a grocery, home goods, bait and tackle store, and a small resort. She met the love of her life, Gerald “Gerry” Ott, at Deer River High School and it was truly love at first sight (especially for Gerry)! Jan was a cheerleader, played the violin and was Salutatorian of her 1950 graduating class. After graduation, Jan worked at Ft. Snelling Air Force Base in St. Paul, MN as an administrative assistant while attending classes at Northwestern College where she took business and Bible courses.
Jan married Gerry in 1955, while he was studying dentistry at U of M in Minneapolis. Gerry joined the U.S. Army when he graduated in 1957 and the couple began their 20-year odyssey of military travels, moving their family to 5 states and Europe during that time, with 3 years at NATO/SHAPE in Belgium. Jan was an extraordinary officer’s wife, perfecting the art of frequent moving, hosting elegant events at her lovely home while teaching her children the joy of new adventures. Musically gifted, Jan sang beautifully and held singalongs with her children as Gerry accompanied on the piano or organ, their children often performing for guests and each learning to play multiple instruments.
Although Jan’s number one priority was always her family, she loved contributing to her community. While a military wife, she served numerous church, community and army organizations and was elected President of the Officers Wives Club at Ft. Carson, CO. Committed to her faith, Jan ensured her family found a great church at every posting on their journey, enrolling her children in Sunday School, Youth Choir, Youth Group and Vacation Bible School while she served in numerous circles and Bible study groups. When Gerry retired from the Army in 1977, they moved to Lincoln, NE, where Gerry chaired the Oral Surgery Department at UNMC College of Dentistry and Jan continued to raise their family, joining her husband in his private oral surgery practice to organize the office, manage the books and welcome patients.
Jan was known by all as a joyful, gracious, kind and loving woman whose bright light filled others with warmth and lit up a room. Vibrant, curious, positive, fun-loving, fierce when needed (she could return anything for a full refund!), adventurous and deeply caring, Jan was devoted to her children and adored by her husband and family. A patron of the arts, supporter of women’s advancement and education, and a community volunteer, she served many organizations in a variety of volunteer and leadership roles including 43 years as a P.E.O. where she held multiple executive offices in her beloved Chapter FB, 43 years as a member of St. Paul UMC Women’s Study Group “36,” and 33 years as a docent at Sheldon Art Museum. A dedicated “dental wife” she mentored dental students’ wives while a leader of the Alliance of the American Dental Association, was a supporter of the International Quilt Museum and an advocate for the efforts of the NE Commission on Indian Affairs to bring awareness for all Native Peoples through the legacy of Chief Standing Bear. A loyal NE Huskers football fan, Jan and Gerry had season tickets for 43 years attending both home and many away games, hosting tailgates at their home for their Husker Dental Group. Every summer, Jan traveled to her slice of heaven at Little Jessie Lake near Bowstring, MN. In MN, she loved spending time with her family and friends, hosting them at their lake house, boating on their pontoon and enjoying the opportunity to slow down, smell the pine trees, and go jump in the lake!
Jan is survived by her devoted husband Gerry and loving children: son Steven (Kathy) of Minnesota, daughter Carol Ott Schacht (Walter) of Nebraska, and sons Lindsey (Melanie) of Virginia, Douglas (Gale) of Virginia, Jaye of Nebraska, and Christopher of Arizona. She will be missed by her 14 grandchildren: Randy, Robby, Kristina and Kari, Ryan, Eric and Leslie, Kyle and Tyler, Christopher, Alexa, Claire and Laura, and Taylor, and 12 great-grandchildren: Anika, Maija, Kiefer, Henrik “Hank” and Brody, Rowan, Sophia, Rose, Carter and Jude, Parker, and Isabel. She also leaves her beloved brother Larry Schedin (Ingrid Bloom), sister-in-law Christine Schedin, and brothers-in-law Fred Ott and Chuck Ott of Minnesota and many cherished Ott, Harwood and Schedin nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 25, 2022 at Bowstring Chapel Presbyterian Church (45114 CR 133, Bowstring, MN). Visitation with family at 10:00 a.m. and lunch at 12:00 p.m. Interment at Pine Ridge Cemetery in Deer River will follow lunch.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Bowstring Chapel Presbyterian Church, Bowstring, MN, or Edge Center for the Arts, Bigfork, MN.