Janice “Sharon” Hertle

Janice “Sharon” Hertle, age 84, passed away peacefully in Grand Rapids, MN on Thursday, April 27, 2023 and is now with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Reunited with her husband Dale, married 62 years, Sharon is survived and will be deeply missed by her children, Dan (Terri), Lynne (Greg) Mischo, Timothy (Ann), and Cory (Martha), her six cherished grandchildren and spouses, and eight great-grandchildren. Survived by her sisters, Yvonne and Gloria, and many other beloved family members and friends.

