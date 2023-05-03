Janice “Sharon” Hertle, age 84, passed away peacefully in Grand Rapids, MN on Thursday, April 27, 2023 and is now with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Reunited with her husband Dale, married 62 years, Sharon is survived and will be deeply missed by her children, Dan (Terri), Lynne (Greg) Mischo, Timothy (Ann), and Cory (Martha), her six cherished grandchildren and spouses, and eight great-grandchildren. Survived by her sisters, Yvonne and Gloria, and many other beloved family members and friends.
Sharon lived her life full of joy, with eternal optimism and a stunning smile. She was a true beauty inside and out and personally abided by the verse, Colossians 3:23 - “and whatsoever you do, do it heartily, as to the Lord.”
In addition to balancing a full-time career, Sharon was a committed and loving mother. When her children were grousing about, all she had to do was start singing the tune - “Oh happy day … since Jesus washed my sins away” and not another word needed to be said.
A special note of gratitude to the Essentia Health, Hospice Care - Itasca team (especially to Heather, Kris and Jean) for their incredible care of Mom and our family during her final days here on earth.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Itasca Hospice in Sharon’s memory or to Second Harvest, North Central Food Bank.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.