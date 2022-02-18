Janice Nix 1934-2022

Janice (Stengel) Nix, age 87, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Diamond Willow Assisted Living.
Janice was born in 1934 in Pemberton, MN to Ernest and Maude (Lowe) Stengel. She graduated from high school in Longville, MN. Janice and William Nix were united in marriage on August 28, 1955. She worked as a telephone switchboard operator in her Longville home, as well as at the telephone office in Grand Rapids, and as a secretary in Des Moines, IA before becoming a homemaker to raise her family.
Janice enjoyed snowmobiling and motorcycling with her husband, and they liked to drive to Duluth to watch the ships come in and see the colors of the season change. Janice loved spending time with family and friends and closely followed her grandsons’ activities and sporting events. During the past year, she especially enjoyed watching the deer who would come by her window.
Janice is preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; brother, Ronald (Ruth) Stengel; and sister, Lois (Robert) Manders. She is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Jim) Gareri of Bovey, MN, Tamra (Leon) Stender of Young America, MN; son, Kevin (Sue) Nix of Grand Rapids; four grandsons, Anthony Gareri, Michael Gareri, Brady (Samantha) Stender, Mason Stender; and niece, Brenda Manders.
Per Janice’s wishes, there will be a private graveside service in the Spring 2022.
