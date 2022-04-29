Janice Lynn Chambers 1950-2022

Janice Lynn Chambers, age 71, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Americare Lodge, Grand Rapids.
Janice was born in 1950 to Harold and Evelyn Tonkin in Duluth, MN where she was raised and attended school. She graduated from Duluth East High School then went on to study at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. This is where she met the love of her life, Eddie Chambers. Janice and Eddie were married on June 16th, 1973. Janice and Eddie moved to Grand Rapids in 1978 where they raised their sons, Kevin and Scott. Janice worked at the Sawmill Inn and as a cook for ISD 318.
Janice was a loving and caring mother and friend. She easily made friends with anyone she met. She loved to read, especially romance novels but occasionally a mystery novel too. Janice enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Harold and Evelyn Tonkin; husband, Eddie; and brothers, Jeff and Jim Tonkin.
Janice is survived by her sons, Scott Chambers and Kevin Chambers both of Grand Rapids, MN; brother, Gary (Cathy) Tonkin; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Grand Rapids Alliance Church, Grand Rapids, MN, followed by the 11:00 AM memorial service. Rev. Erik Kling will officiate. Burial will be in Harris Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.