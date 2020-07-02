Janice Knudsen Wick, age 85, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, peacefully at Grand Village Nursing Home.
Janice was born October 7, 1935 in Ishpeming, MI to Esther (Laver) and Paul J. Pietro. Janice’s mother passed when she was very young. She lived with her maternal grandmother until her father married Lois Betts. Janice graduated from Ishpeming High School and worked at various jobs in the Ishpeming area. Janice married Donald Knudsen on August 6, 1956 and together had three sons. The family lived in Ishpeming, MI until 1975 when they moved to Bovey, MN. Janice married Sam Wick on May 16, 1998.
Janice worked at Grand Village Nursing home for several years. Janice loved shoes, purses, clothes, and jewelry. She was an active Volunteer at Grand Village Nursing Home, a member of the Grand Rapids swimming at the YMCA, VFW auxiliary, and Zion Lutheran Church, and sang with Second Wind Harmonica musical group. She especially enjoyed playing BINGO. She loved spending time at the Wick Family Cabin, fishing and four wheeling.
Preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Donald Knudsen and Sam Wick; three sons, Donald, Paul and Steven; Sam’s son, Paul (Lisa) Wick; siblings, Sharon (Paul) Caron, Paul (Jeanette) Pietro; and great granddaughter, Isabella Sophia Kemper.
Survived by Sam’s children, Catherine (Terry) Madsen, Keith Wick; granddaughters, Jennifer Madsen, Heidi (Josh) Sanders; great grandchildren, Kennedy Hraban, Makenna and Hunter Sanders, Carter and Paisley Kemper; sister, Zoë (Dudley) Nelson; sister-in-law, Jeanette Pierto; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside Memorial Service will be held in Ishpeming, MI, at a later date.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.