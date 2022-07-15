Janice I. Gunderson 1937 - 2022

Janice I. Gunderson, age 84, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.
Janice was born in 1937 to Elmer and Nellie Gust in Hunter, ND. She moved to West Fargo, ND where she raised her family. Janice moved to Grand Rapids in 1979. In 1980, she bought Marilyn’s Tasty Pastries and later renamed the bakery the “Baker’s Dozen” which she operated until selling in 1987. Janice then became a cook at Head Start and was a matron for the women’s correctional facility. Janice also worked as a bus driver for Head Start and kitchen coordinator for the Community Café and finally retired at the age of 80.
Janice was also the member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She loved flowers and gardening.
Preceded in death by her parents; brother, Charles; and infant son, Kevin. Janice is survived by her sons, David (Deborah) and Larri Gunderson; sisters, June Rieten, Margaret Bankers, Marie Schroeder; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchildren.
At Janice’s request, no services will be held.
In lieu of flowers or memorials, the family requests donations may be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank in Grand Rapids, the Community Café, or a charity of your choice in Janice’s name.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.