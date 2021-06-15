Janice Esther Evensen

Janice Evensen, longtime resident of the Effie/Bigfork area died on February 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Evensen, granddaughter Lacey Kuschel, and brothers Jere, Todd, and William.
She is survived by her sister, Jean Brownlow, daughters Betsy Kuschel and Stephanie McMillan, and son Peter Evensen, as well as grandsons Marques McMillan and LD Kuschel, and great granddaughter Aspen Slagerman.
A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, June 29, at 2 pm at Grace Community Lutheran Church in Bigfork, followed by interment with military honors at the Effie Fredheim Cemetery.