Janice E. Washburn, age 84, of Hill City, MN passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Sugar Brook Villa, Cohasset, MN.
Janice was born in 1936 to Edward and Pearl Lisk in Danbury, WI and grew up in Hill City, MN. Janice married Norman Washburn on April 4, 1953, and together raised their family in Hill City. Janice worked as a school bus driver for over 30 years. She belonged to the American Legion Hill City Post Women’s Auxiliary. Janice enjoyed fishing, gardening, and doing crafts. She loved dancing, camping, and spending time with her family.
Janice is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norman; son, Edward; three sisters; one grandson; and one great grandson.
She is survived by her daughters, Cheri (Mark), Fay (Robert); sons, Bob (Thelma), Dale (Theresa); daughter-in-law, Pauline; 20 grandchildren; and 35 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be on Friday, October 15, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Hill City Baptist Church, Hill City, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.