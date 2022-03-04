Janet May (Wakeman) Hardy 1944-2022

Janet Johnson Wakeman Hardy, 78, of Hibbing, formerly of Grand Rapids, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, February 26, 2022. She was born on January 25, 1944, in Little Falls, MN to Gus and Alphie (Garrison) Johnson.
Janet was a strong woman of faith. Her greatest joy was serving others by providing meals and hospitality in her home to family, friends and those in ministry. She was a loving and generous person, who will be greatly missed by many.
Janet is survived by her children: Troy (Tami Dixon) Wakeman, Tracy Wakeman, Tammy (Todd) Hyatt, all of Hibbing, and Debbie Dalberg of Minneapolis, MN; step-children, Karen (Tom) Freyberger of Isanti, MN, and Darrell (Donna) Hardy of White Bear Lake, MN; sister, Nancy Liberty of Lakeville, MN; brother, Keith (Margaret) Johnson of Elk River, MN; half-brother, Warren Gordon of Bovey, MN; grandchildren: Christopher Hyatt of Hibbing, Nathan (Brianna) Hyatt of Bingham Lake, MN, and Jacob Hyatt of Hibbing; step-grandchildren: Josephine, Ladan, Abraham, Jacob, Elizabeth Freyberger, Evelyn, Laura, and Jasper Hardy; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Larry Wakeman, Leroy Wakeman and David Hardy; her sisters: Sally, Ceciel and Lillian; and brother, Roger Johnson.
A small family service will be held at the Wabana Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Janet May as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.