Janet M. Connett 1933- 2021

Janet M. Connett, age 88, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, at Grand Village.
Janet was born in 1933 to Leland and Eleanor (Burgen) Lane in Sacramento, CA. Janet graduated from high school in Sacramento and attended college for medical secretary. Janet and William Connett were united in marriage on March 3, 1953. They made their home in Nashwauk and they started their family there. They left Minnesota in 1957 to go to San Diego, CA for construction jobs for William, where they lived until 1972 then returned to Minnesota. They made their home at Swan Lake in Pengilly, where they lived for 47 years. Janet enjoyed knitting, crocheting, gardening, and spending time with her family.
Preceded in death by her parents, Eleanor (Edward) Vogt and Leland Lane; and husband, William R. Connett. Janet is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Peter Ingravallo) Connett; son, William (Debbie) Connett Jr; sister, Eleanor E. (James) Stocco; brother, David Lane; seven grandchildren, Jeanette (Josh) McCartney, Dayne (Roz) Zuest, William Zuest, Ashley Zuest, Charmaine Smith, William (Racheal) Connett, Nina (Heather) Connett; 12 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Per Janet’s wishes, a private service will be held.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.